Park Hills's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10. We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees today. We will see…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. Expect cle…
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecas…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We will see…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. E…
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 21% chance of r…
This evening in Park Hills: Clear. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting …
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. P…
For the drive home in Park Hills: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Park Hills Thursday, with temperatures i…