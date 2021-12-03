 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News