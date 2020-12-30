 Skip to main content
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Overcast. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

