Park Hills's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
