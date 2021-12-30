Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.