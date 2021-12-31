Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.