Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

