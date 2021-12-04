For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
