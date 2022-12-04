This evening in Park Hills: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 23% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
