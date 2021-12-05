Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.