Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast.