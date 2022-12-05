Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
