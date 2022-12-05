 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News