Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Park Hills tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.