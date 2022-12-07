This evening in Park Hills: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Park Hills area. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
