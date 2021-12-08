Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.