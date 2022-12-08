Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.