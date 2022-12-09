For the drive home in Park Hills: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
