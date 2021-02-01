Park Hills's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
