This evening in Park Hills: Periods of rain. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from TUE 6:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
