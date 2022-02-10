 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News