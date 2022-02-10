Park Hills's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. Expect a drastic drop …
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Sunday. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degre…
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
It will be a cold day in Park Hills, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degre…
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Occasional snow showers. Low 14F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less …
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We…