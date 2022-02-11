Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.