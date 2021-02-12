Park Hills's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 7F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 13.75. 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 11.29. We'll see a…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 7.18. Today's fore…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Park Hills today. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 de…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 16.49. A 19-degree l…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Mainly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Park Hills …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 24.56. Today's forec…
This evening in Park Hills: Variable clouds with snow showers. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of s…
For the drive home in Park Hills: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 5.53. 7 degrees is today's low. …
For the drive home in Park Hills: Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the evening. Low 11F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. …