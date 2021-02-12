Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 7F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 13.75. 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.