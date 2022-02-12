Park Hills's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
