Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low 1F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 5.76. A 1-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 11.29. We'll see a…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 7.18. Today's fore…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 16.49. A 19-degree l…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Mainly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Park Hills …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 24.56. Today's forec…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 5.53. 7 degrees is today's low. …
This evening in Park Hills: Variable clouds with snow showers. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of s…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. We'll see a low temper…
For the drive home in Park Hills: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 7F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures b…