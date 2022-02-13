This evening in Park Hills: Mostly clear. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
