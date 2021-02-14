For the drive home in Park Hills: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low near 0F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -4.62. A -1-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
