Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low near 0F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -4.62. A -1-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.