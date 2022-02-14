This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sun…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Park Hill…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. Today's forecasted lo…
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We…