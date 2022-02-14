 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News