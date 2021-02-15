For the drive home in Park Hills: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low -3F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18.77. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
