Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.