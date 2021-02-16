Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Watching a potential winter storm. Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional snow showers later during the night. Low around 5F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 16.78. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.