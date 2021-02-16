Park Hills's evening forecast: Watching a potential winter storm. Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional snow showers later during the night. Low around 5F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 16.78. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees today. Rain is expected f…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 8. A 0-degree low is forecasted. …
For the drive home in Park Hills: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low near 0F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 7.18. Today's fore…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. We'll see a low temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low 1F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 5.53. 7 degrees is today's low. …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. We'll see a low temperature …
Park Hills's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 7F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures b…
For the drive home in Park Hills: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low -3F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. …