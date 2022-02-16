Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Thundershowers following a period of rain early. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.