Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 18.55. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.