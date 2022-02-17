For the drive home in Park Hills: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 12F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Friday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Park Hill…
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We will see clear …
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degree…
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sun…
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. Today's forecasted lo…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
This evening in Park Hills: Mostly clear. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks …