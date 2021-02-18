Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 6F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 34.99. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.