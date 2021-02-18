For the drive home in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 6F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 34.99. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees today. Rain is expected f…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 8. A 0-degree low is forecasted. …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. We'll see a low temperature …
For the drive home in Park Hills: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low near 0F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. We'll see a low temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low 1F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. We'll see a low temperature …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 5.53. 7 degrees is today's low. …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted low…