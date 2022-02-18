Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.