Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Saturday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

