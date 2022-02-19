 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

