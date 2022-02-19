Park Hills's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
