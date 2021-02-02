Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Wednesday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.