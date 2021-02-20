For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
