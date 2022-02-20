This evening's outlook for Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
