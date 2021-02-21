Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
