Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.