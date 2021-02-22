This evening in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. We'll see a low temperature …
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. We'll see a low temperature …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted low…
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today…
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees to…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Watching a potential winter storm. Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional snow showers later dur…
Park Hills's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of…