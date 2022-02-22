Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.