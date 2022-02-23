Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Watching a potential winter storm. A light mix of wintry precipitation in the evening. Then a few snow showers lingering overnight. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Models are s…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted lo…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Thursday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60…
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies toda…
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.