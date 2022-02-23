Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Watching a potential winter storm. A light mix of wintry precipitation in the evening. Then a few snow showers lingering overnight. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.