Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.