Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

