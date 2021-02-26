Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.