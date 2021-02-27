This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today…
This evening in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. Th…
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Today's cond…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll se…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's t…