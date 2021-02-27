 Skip to main content
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

