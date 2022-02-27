Park Hills's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted.…
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Models are s…
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted lo…
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. It should…
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.