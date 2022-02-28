 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

