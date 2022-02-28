Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.