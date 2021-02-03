This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few sprinkles possible late. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
