Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few sprinkles possible late. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

